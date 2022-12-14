NMIMS announces admissions into various courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

The admissions will be based on the entrance exams - NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT.

Hyderabad: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, has announced admissions for into engineering, pharmacy, commerce, economics, liberal arts, branding and advertising, international studies, entrepreneurship and family business and law. The admissions will be based on the entrance exams – NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT.

The programmes that come under NMIMS-CET are BTech, integrated B Tech MBA Tech (5 years) and integrated B Pharm MBA (5 years) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) Mumbai and Shirpur, and the School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad & Chandigarh campuses.

Candidate must have passed 10 2 or equivalent examination and obtained 45 per cent to 60 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised board to be eligible for admission. For programme wise eligibility and to register for admission, visit the website www.nmims.edu/admission.