No change in TGSRTC logo, clarifies Sajjanar

Corporation issues a statement, says reports of new logo fake; clarifies that it has not released any new logo officially until now

23 May 2024

Many raised objections when a purported newly designed logo, sans iconic Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, of TGSRTC started making rounds across multiple social media platforms

Hyderabad: Putting to rest the widespread reports circulating on various social media platforms about a new logo for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), the management on Thursday issued a statement clarifying that it has not released any new logo officially until now.

Many citizens raised objections when a purported newly-designed logo, sans iconic Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, of TGSRTC started making rounds across multiple social media outlets.

Responding to theses reactions, the TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the current logo of TGSRTC, which bears similarities to that of APSRTC, remains unchanged. “The organisation has not finalised any new logo and that the logo being circulated on social media is fake,” Sajjanar said.

He reiterated that the corporation has not yet released any information regarding a logo change and urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online.

“As the organisation continues to work on designing a new logo, TGSRTC reassures the public that any official updates regarding logo changes will be communicated through proper official channels. Until then, the current logo of TGSRTC remains in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, the corporation will soon take up an extensive exercise to change the abbreviation as well as logo on the corporation’s website, online platforms, letter heads, rubber stamps, signages at offices, bus depots, bus passes, identity cards, tickets, workshops and on buses.

“It’s a huge exercise and needs some time to complete. Though we have not set any time limit as such, but will ensure the work is finished at the earliest and the corporation bears a new and fresh look,” said a senior official.

The government recently issued orders to change the names of all government institutions to reflect the abbreviation change of Telangana state from TS to TG. While many departments have already changed their names accordingly, TGSRTC has not made any official announcement regarding a new logo.