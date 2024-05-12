TSRTC issues ‘Zero Tickets’ to women passengers

Of this, about 18 lakh ‘Zero Tickets’ are issued in the Hyderabad region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been issuing about 29.7 lakh ‘Zero Tickets’ valued at Rs 10.2 crore to women passengers across the State on an average each day.

According to RTC sources, about 43 crore ‘Zero Tickets’ valued at Rs 1,500 crore were issued to women passengers across the State in the last six months by the corporation ever since the launch of the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme in December last year.