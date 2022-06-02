No compromise in protecting Telangana interests: Chandrashekhar Rao

Published: Updated On - 01:58 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Asserting that there would be no compromise in protecting the interests of Telangana and the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he would continue to fight against the politics of hatred and discrimination.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at Public Gardens as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, he said Telangana had made rapid strides in progress in a short span of eight years. Telangana registered unimaginable victories, which no State in the country could not do so in 75 years.

Telangana State had become a role model to the country in economic development, increase in Per Capita Income, supply of 24-hour free and quality power to all sectors, creation of additional irrigation and supply of drinking water, welfare of people, growth in IT and Industries and almost in all the sectors,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Telangana’s sole agenda was to ensure development of all sections in the country, he said. “Our people should lead the efforts in achieving remarkable and qualitative change, besides building a prosperous and amazing India,” K Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding there was no question of compromising at the cost of people’s lives.

“We achieved Telangana by putting our lives at stake. Had we compromised, could we have ever achieved Telangana State,” he asked.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Central Government, he said when Telangana was a part of Andhra Pradesh the united rulers discriminated in all aspects of welfare and development.

Now, the Central Government was exhibiting the same attitude towards Telangana. It was unfortunate that the Centre was discouraging a progressive and development oriented State like Telangana, he said.

The discrimination started even before the Telangana celebrated its Foundation day as the Central Government merged seven mandals in Khammam with Andhra Pradesh. As a result, Sileru Power Project was lost.

Division of united AP High Court was delayed for five long years. After establishing our High Court, Telangana had procured required employees, funds and buildings. The measures taken up by Telangana Government to strengthen the legal system were appreciated by Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana recently, he reminded.

Niti Aayog had recommended the Central Government to release Rs 24,000 crore funds to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya Schemes but it did not oblige, the Chief Minister said, adding “I personally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly to grant additional funds to the newly-formed state but all in vain,”

During Covid pandemic, the Centre did not sanction any additional funds to Telangana. Instead, it slashed the funds that had to be given rightfully to the State, he informed.

Assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act were not fulfilled. Injustice was meted out to Telangana by not establishing the ITIR and sanctioning Kazipet Coach factory and Bayyaram steel factory. The Centre declared nine districts as backward districts in the united Andhra Pradesh but was delaying funds to these districts, he pointed out.

“In one word, we are continuing our agitation to protect Telangana interests against the Centre,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Moved by the plight of our medicine students stranded in Ukraine due to the war, letters were written to the Prime Minister to accommodate them in our colleges with an assurance that the Telangana Government would bear the expenses. But there was no response till date, he said.

Regarding paddy procurement, he said the Central Government had failed in procuring the paddy cultivated in the State and had washed off its hands.

Telangana Government had even staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in New Delhi and Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait had also participated. Yet, there was no response from the Central Government over the State Government’s demand to take a decision on procuring paddy in 24 hours, he said.

“Instead, a Union Minister arrogantly asked the State Government to habituate people in consuming broken rice,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stressing that there should be a uniform policy on Paddy procurement across the country, the Chief Minister reminded the Central Government not to provoke farmers in the country.

“I demand the Centre to shun its pro-corporate and anti-farmer policies immediately,” thundered Chandrashekhar Rao.

Taking strong objection to the Central Government’s strong centre-weak States approach, he said the Constitution gives the States considerable political, legislative, administrative and autonomous powers. All the Governments, which were in power at the Centre so far, had eroded the Constitutional and federal spirit, he said.

The Central Government was conspiring to weaken the States financially. It is collecting taxes in the form of cess to evade the constitutionally due share of the States from the taxes levied by the Centre, he explained.

“I demand the Centre immediately reconsider and immediately lift the economic sanctions imposed on the States and stop any further violation of the rights of the States,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister felicitated Kinnera Metla artist Padmasri Darshanam Mogulaiah, boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh and presented cheques of Rs.1 crore and Rs.2 crore respectively. Earlier, he paid tributes to the Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park.

