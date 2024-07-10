No confidence motion against Yellareddy municipal chairman soon

The BRS councilors moves no confidence motion against Yellareddy municipal chairman Satyanarayana for switching parties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 02:57 PM

Kamareddy: Yellareddy municipal chairman K Satyanarayana is likely to lose his post after switching parties. Satyanarayana joined Congress from BRS Party last month and on June 18, the BRS councilors moved no confidence motion against him for switching parties.

Of the 12 municipal councillors, 11 cutting the party lines had raised objections over the continuation of Satyanarayana in the post. The election officials reserved the result as Satyanarayana got a stay from the court. As the stay ended on July 9, the election officials announced that voting would soon be held as part of the no confidence motion moved by the BRS councilors against Satyanarayana.

BRS leader Satyanarayana was elected as the chairman of Yellareddy municipality in January, 2020. In the municipal elections, BRS, then TRS, had won nine wards and Congress three seats.

Following the directives of the then district collector Jithesh V Patil, Yellareddy, municipal officials made arrangements to hold a special meeting on Saturday. To protect his post, Satyanarayana resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress. Two BRS municipal councillors also joined the Congress along with Satyanarayana.