No confidence motion moved against Yellandu municipal chairman

Yellandu municipality is currently experiencing heightened political tensions as a significant number of councillors have once again initiated a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:10 PM

Kothagudem: Politics in Yellandu municipality heated up after a majority of the councillors moving a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman yet again with the BRS being in a advantageous position here.

It might be noted that two years ago, the majority of councillors had served a no-confidence motion notice to the then district Collector to remove the municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateshwar Rao.

But following the State Cabinet decision in 2022, the amended Section 37 of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 enhanced the mandatory period to move the no-confidence motion from three year to four year period, the no-confidence motion was not accepted.

The councillors also moved a no confidence motion in February 2023 but it was rejected as the notice was not served in proper format. With the mandatory period of four years going to be completed in January 2024, the issue of no confidence motion came to the fore again.It might be recalled that due to the differences with former Yellandu MLA B Haripriya, the municipal chairman joined the Congress during Assembly elections. Of the 24 councillors in the municipality only three councillors joined Congress with Venkateshwar Rao.

The dissident 19 councillors, belonging to BRS and other parties called on the district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala and served notice to convene a special meeting of the council for a floor test.

The councillors accused the municipal chairman of not cooperating with the development of their municipal wards and treating women councillors in an insulting manner.They also alleged that the municipal development works were being carried out under benami contracts and drawing bills in the name of his brother-in-law G Veerabhadra Rao.