BRS to fight for auto drivers’ issues: Harish Rao

Demanding the government to introduce a special allowance of Rs.15000 per month in aid of the auto drivers’ families, he said the auto men were literally thrown on to the roads.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 08:30 PM

File Photo

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has demanded that Telangana government give a financial aid of Rs.15,000 per month to auto drivers in the State as their earnings were hit after the State government launched the free travel service for women in TSRTC buses.

Addressing the gathering after launching a sports championship for auto drivers in Siddipet on Saturday, Harish Rao said the State government should come to the rescue of auto drivers. Appreciating the efforts of the government in introducing free travel services for women in RTC buses, he recalled that an auto driver had died by suicide as he could not pay the EMI for his vehicle.

Stating that the State had six lakh auto drivers, Harish Rao said the State government had to take responsibility for the auto drivers. The BRS would raise the issue of auto drivers in the Assembly so that their issues were resolved, he said, adding that auto drivers had lost a considerable portion of their monthly revenue after the government introduced the free service for women in RTC buses.

Rao also inaugurated a kite festival on Komaticheruvu in Siddipet on Saturday. Kite players from across the State participated in the event.