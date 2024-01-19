Trust vote against Yellandu municipal chairman on Feb 5

19 January 2024

Kothagudem: Following the no confidence motion moved against Yellandu municipal chairman by councillors, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala issued a notice to convene a special meeting for a floor test on February 5.

It might be recalled that 19 BRS councillors served a notice to the Collector on January 11 seeking the trust vote against the municipal chairman Dammalapati Venkateshwar Rao. He joined Congress during Assembly elections along with three councillors, of the 24 councillors in the municipality.

The dissident councillors accused the municipal chairman of not cooperating with the development of their municipal wards and treating women councillors in an insulting manner. They also alleged that the municipal development works were being carried out by him under benami contracts and drawing bills in the name of his brother-in-law G Veerabhadra Rao.