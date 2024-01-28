High drama in Suryapet over no-confidence motion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:26 PM

A no-confidence motion against Suryapet municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna took a surprising turn when no councilors attended the meeting.

Suryapet: A no-confidence motion moved against Suryapet municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna took a dramatic turn as no councilor attended the meeting, with the District Collector later declaring that the no-confidence motion was not passed and that the Annapurna would continue in the post. The story however did not end there, with councillors from the BRS and the dissident group later coming to blows at the house of a councillor on Sunday.

Earlier, none of the councilors turned up at the municipal council meeting, which was scheduled in the wake of the no-confidence motion. This was after 32 out of the 48 councilors signing letters supporting the no-confidence motion against Annapurna, who was provided an opportunity by the BRS to become the chairperson.

With the no-confidence motion failing, the dissident councilors reached the house of 45th division councilor G Krupa Rani and staged a protest, with some even pelting eggs at her house. High tension prevailed there when Annapurna, along with other BRS leaders, reached there.

The ensuing argument turned violent with some of the councilors landing blows at each other.

One of the councilors Kodapally Nikhila Reddy, who was leading the dissident councilors, suffered a minor injury on her head in the tussle.

The situation returned to normal after the police reached the place and disbursed the clashing councillors.