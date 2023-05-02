| New Medical Colleges Telangana Govt Gives Nod For Transfer Of Professors

New medical colleges: Telangana govt gives nod for transfer of Professors

The Telangana government accorded permission to the health department to conduct general transfers of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:08 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: To fill-up vital faculty posts at 17 newly established medical colleges, which are under the administrative control of Director of Medical Education (DME), the Telangana government on Tuesday accorded permission to the health department to conduct general transfers of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors.

The transfers will be applicable only for vacancies available in the 17 newly established medical colleges, which will further strengthen patient services and at the same time meet the manpower guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC).

The transfers for doctors will not be applicable to existing top Government teaching hospitals including Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, and Government Medical College in Nizamabad.

If applications seeking transfer are more than the vacancies available in the 17 newly established medical colleges, then the vacancies of Government medical colleges in Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet and RIMS Adilabad will be filled.

When more than one doctor opts for a particular place, priority will be given to spouses, doctors with disability of 70 percent, children with mental health conditions and widows appointed under compassionate appointment scheme, the guidelines issued to implement transfers, said.

Also Read Telangana gets approval to start two new medical colleges from this academic year