No corruption in Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project, says TDP

Jagan and other YSRCP leaders are well aware that there was no corruption during the TDP regime, he said and added that Jagan totally destroyed all sectors in the state in the past four years.

By IANS Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Amaravati: Releasing a fact-sheet on Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that there was not even a single rupee misuse in this project. TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu on Sunday released the fact-sheet under the title ‘Rs 280 crore expenditure on FiberNet and Rs 900 crore revenues to government is fact, corruption is false’.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) last month filed a Prisoner Warrant petition in Vijayawada ACB Court against TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the FiberNet case.

Naidu is already in judicial custody in the Skill Development case. Atchen Naidu said that the YSRCP government is simply levelling baseless allegations against the TDP only out of political vengeance.

He felt that the allegations on FiberNet are really shameless. Is it not a political conspiracy to blame a project which helped the people, the TDP state president asked and pointed out that every household is extended a benefit of internet, telephone and TV connection for a mere Rs 149 per month.

Observing that the Centre directed other states to follow the AP FiberNet policy, Atchen Naidu said that the YSRCP leaders are disgracefully making baseless allegations even when the evidence is available right in front of them.

The TDP state president is of the opinion that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, began feeling insecure after witnessing the tremendous response to the public meetings of Chandrababu Naidu. He said though it is almost a month since Chandrababu has been arrested till now the State Government could not produce any evidence on money trial in the Skill Development project case.

”There is no development in the state and not even a single industry has been established in the past four years while the youth is facing all kinds of problems as there are no employment opportunities,” Atchen Naidu said.

The irrigation sector is left in the lurch and no sector is progressing well after the YSRCP came to power, he stated. TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav dared the YSRCP Government to prove any kind of corruption or misuse of funds in the FiberNet project.

The project was launched with a view of extending internet facilities to rural areas, he said, adding that a committee under the chairmanship of a senior IAS officer Satyanarayana, was constituted to study the project. It was launched only after the panel submitted its report.

Pointing out that Chandrababu reduced the project cost from Rs 5,000 crore to a mere Rs 330 crore, Kesav said that finally the tenders were called for only Rs 328 crore. Asking what happened to the officer who approved the tender, Payyavula Kesav challenged the YSRCP Government to prove misuse of funds in this project.