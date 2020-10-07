No delay in compassionate appointments in police dept: KCR

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao affirmed that there should be no delay in making appointments on compassionate grounds in the Police department, and urged DGP M Mahender Reddy to appoint eligible family members of deceased police personnel in existing vacancies on a priority basis considering their qualifications.

He suggested that the DGP identify vacancies in other departments and take necessary action to fill them with eligible candidates in the waiting list.

In a review meeting with the police officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the police personnel who are retiring from service, should get their pension settled on the day of their retirement and send them off respectfully. “People who have served their major part of life in the Police department should be dropped at their residence in the official vehicle on the last day of their service. This tradition should continue,” he asserted.

Chandrashekhar Rao also felt that more effort should be put in by the police department for the welfare of women employees. He pointed out that as 33 per cent reservation for women was being implemented strictly, the number of women employees was on the rise. He emphasised the need for creating necessary facilities like rest rooms for women police personnel at all the police departmental offices, police stations and other places of work.

