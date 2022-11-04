No evidence of BJP’s involvement in MLA poaching case: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Addressing a press conference at the state party office here on Friday, Sanjay stated that there was nothing in the videos released by the Chief Minister to prove BJP's involvement in the case.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has claimed that the documents related to the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs submitted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the High Court had no evidence to prove BJP’s involvement in the case.

“If CM has so much evidence against BJP why did he fail to submit in the court?” he asked.

He alleged that all the drama of poaching MLAs was enacted by the Chief Minister to warn his elected representatives that he was keeping track of them.

“If the four MLAs were so sincere to the party, why is the CM not allowing them to meet the media?” he questioned.

Strongly criticizing the Chief Minister for dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah‘s name in the alleged poaching case, Sanjay stated that Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have the support of the people of the country, hence, they do not need to be involved in such practices.