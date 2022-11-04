BJP has dedicated team to negotiate with opposition MLAs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Strengthening Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s claim that BJP is trying to lure his MLAs to its fold, the union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has maintained that his his party has a separate dedicated team to negotiate with opposition party MLAs interested in joining BJP.

“We don’t need agents or swamijis to negotiate with opposition party MLAs. We have senior leaders to undertake such tasks,” he told newsmen in New Delhi on Friday.

Kishan Reddy claimed that his party had no connection with the accused persons involved in the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs. “BJP is a big party. Do we need an agent to negotiate with opposition party leaders? We are capable of speaking to TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. We don’t need anyone’s help,” he asserted.

He stated that his party never lured opposition party leaders with money and that it inducted only such persons who believed in the party ideology. “Whenever any leader wants to join the BJP he will have to resign from the post and accept our ideology. There is no need for us to purchase MLAs,” he stated.

Commenting on the videos of the three accused persons negotiating with TRS MLAs in a farm house in Hyderabad, the senior BJP leader stated that the video had no evidence to prove that BJP was involved in the poaching of MLAs. “The entire video has been filmed in a planned manner. The three persons enacted the scripts given to them. There is nothing in the video. No one is going to believe it,” he claimed.

Accusing the Chief Minister of poaching opposition party MLAs, Kishan Reddy stated that it is ironic that Chandrashekhar Rao, who has poached 37 opposition party MLAs in last eight years was alleging BJP of indulging in horse trading.

“BJP has no plan to pull down the TRS government. Why should we do so? Maybe the CM wants to dissolve the government and go for early polls, hence, he is enacting the drama,”he alleged.