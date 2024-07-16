No farewell parties for outgoing teachers during school hours: Sangareddy DEO

Sangareddy: District Educational Officer (DEO) S Venkateshwarlu issued directions on Tuesday asking government school managements not to organise farewell party meetings for outgoing teachers during school hours.

The directions were issued as Collector Valluru Kranthi found such a programme being organised at the Rameshwarabanda Government School in Patancheru on July 12 disturbing students and also people living in the neighbourhood.

The DEO suggested that they could organise such programmes post-school hours. He directed the MEOs and headmasters to strictly enforce the directions. In the wake of teacher transfers, most of the teachers in a majority of schools were transferred as part of a State-wide reshuffling. Since the students had great bonding with the teachers, the students, and parents were organising grand farewells conducting day-long programmes in the schools.

However, the directions were drawing mixed responses from teachers. While a section of teachers were arguing that the teachers deserve a grand farewell, other teachers opined that the farewell parties should be organised only after school hours. The officials said that the DEO directions were just supplementary since such directions were issued long ago by the State Education department.