Hyderabad: Students protest over poor quality food served in a government school in Ranga Reddy district

On raising this issue, students claimed that teachers asked them to carry their own food from home and threatened to fail them in their Class X exams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:27 PM

On raising this issue, students claimed that teachers asked them to carry their own food from home and threatened to fail them in their Class X exams.

Hyderabad: Alleging that they were being served poor quality food, students of a government run school in Ranga Reddy district on Friday staged a protest, demanding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s intervention to address their issues.

Protesting students alleged that they were served rice infested with insects while teachers separately cooked better meals for themselves.

On raising this issue, students claimed that teachers asked them to carry their own food from home and threatened to fail them in their Class X exams. Protesters also raised the issue of lack of portable drinking water in the school.

As students hit the street, a local police officer intervened and pacified students, asking them to give a formal written complaint that would be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“As you do not have trust in MEO and DEO, we will send the complaint to the CMO. If your main allegations are not resolved within a week you have the right to protest again or reach out to the police station, CMO or press. If you fear that teachers will punish you for staging a protest, police personnel will be sent to school morning and evening daily. If teachers cause any inconvenience, cases will be registered against them,” the police officer was heard telling students in a video that went viral on social media.