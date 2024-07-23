No interest in Union Budget, know that Centre will ignore Telangana: KTR

Says Modi government has been neglecting State for the last 10 years

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 10:23 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said he had no interest in it as he knew the Centre would neglect Telangana’s needs once again.

When the media sought to know his expectations from the Union Budget, he pointed out that usually, people were interested in the Budget because it shows how much it would benefit them or their State.

However, he reminded everyone that the Narendra Modi government had been neglecting Telangana for the last 10 years. He felt that this Budget too, will be no different.

Despite Telangana being a new State that should receive support from the Centre, Rama Rao said that the Modi government has consistently ignored their requests for beneficial allocations in every budget. “I firmly believe the situation will remain unchanged. The Union Budget will likely overlook our needs once again,” he said.

He noted that the BJP secured eight MP seats in Telangana in the recent elections. People hoped that voting for the ruling party at the Centre would benefit the State.

“We now have to wait and see what our BJP MPs will discuss with Modi and whether they will ensure good outcomes for our people. However, as far as I know, our BJP MPs are not capable of advocating effectively for Telangana’s interests,” he added.