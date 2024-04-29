No shortage of power, drinking water in OU, says Bhatti Vikramarka

The Chief Warden had made an announcement that Osmania University hostels and messes would be closed from May 1 to May 31 due to shortage of drinking water and electricity on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Terming the reports that there was shortage of power and drinking water on the Osmania University campus as false and misleading, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said there was no shortage of power and drinking water in the campus and that a show cause notice was issued by the university registrar to the chief warden who made a false statement without verifying facts.

The Chief Warden had made an announcement that Osmania University hostels and messes would be closed from May 1 to May 31 due to shortage of drinking water and electricity on Monday.

In a statement issued here, Bhatti said he had ordered a probe after a report about shortage of power and drinking water in Osmania University had gone viral on social media.

The university was being supplied uninterrupted power through two separate 11kv feeders from the 33/11 KV sub-station situated in the campus and that the meter reading too was showing that the university was being supplied power regularly, he said. “Students of the university do not need to worry at all.

They can stay in the university and study. There is no need for students to vacate hostels. The Congress government will always support the students and the unemployed,”he said.