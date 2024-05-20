Tenure of nine V-Cs to end today

Telangana University already has Principal Secretary to Government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham as VC in charge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Nine State universities’ Vice Chancellors (V-Cs) tenure is set to conclude on Tuesday. The VCs of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telugu University, JNTU-Hyderabad, JNAFAU, and Dr BR Ambedkar Open University are among those who will complete their threeyear tenure.

Roadblock due to model code of conduct While the State government had in January invited applications to appoint VC positions in 10 universities, the process hit a roadblock due to the model code of conduct for Parliament elections in force in the State.

Following a nod from the Election Commission of India, the government constituted university-wise search committees comprising one each nominee of the university’s EC, UGC and State government.

However, it is learnt that the government is yet to send order copies to committee members informing them of their inclusion in the search panels.

Due to the delay in the selection process, the Education Department proposed either to continue existing VCs until further orders or appoint bureaucrats as in charge V-Cs to the nine universities. The government is expected to take a call on Tuesday.