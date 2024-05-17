OU Arts College unveils smart interactive boards

These state-of-the-art boards, complemented by marker whiteboards and traditional green boards, represent a substantial investment in modernizing the educational infrastructure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards integrating advanced educational technology, the Osmania University College of Arts & Social Sciences, has introduced smart interactive boards in 25 departments.

Inaugurating digital classrooms, OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder, highlighted the crucial role of educational technologies in enhancing teaching and learning experiences. He stressed that as the landscape of education evolves, it is imperative to equip classrooms with the latest tools, applications, and software to keep pace with these changes.

The new interactive boards offer teachers a valuable platform to showcase and enhance their skills and talents, while students gain invaluable educational experiences, he said.

Principal Prof. Arjun Rao emphasized that the initiative will significantly contribute to effective teaching and learning for students, aligning with the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

OU Registrar Prof. Laxminarayana, OSD to VC Prof. Redya Naik, and Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Talaq Sultana among other officials participated in the launch.