KCR, KTR slam Revanth Reddy over power, water crisis in Telangana

Earlier, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao also highlighted the increasing power cuts across the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 06:11 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were misleading people, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called out the false assurances by the State government on the power and water crisis in Telangana.

He felt that the notice of Osmania University Chief Warden confirms that all their claims were farce. Chandrashekhar Rao, who took to X, posted that both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were misleading the people on power, irrigation and drinking water supply in the State for the last four months.

Also Read KCR dubs BJP a dangerous party

“Notice of Osmania University Chief Warden confirms that all their claims were farce. The truth is that there is power, drinking water and irrigation water crisis in Telangana,” he said.

The Osmania University authorities had issued notices to students announcing summer holidays and also closure of hostels due to the prevailing water and power crisis on the campus.

Earlier, BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao also highlighted the increasing power cuts across the State.

He posted on X that he had been receiving hundreds of messages in this regard. “Can’t help it if the Government wants to live in denial. Let them come to terms with reality and address the problem with sincerity,” he posted.