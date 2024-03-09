No water scarcity in Karimnagar: Ponnam

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that spreading propaganda about water scarcity in Karimnagar was inappropriate.

Karimnagar: Stating that it was not proper to spread propaganda about water scarcity in Karimnagar, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said there was no water shortage.

Though the people were asked to save water in the wake of a poor monsoon, leaders were politicizing it, he said, adding that there was no problem for drinking water since 3 tmc of water had already reached Mid Manair from the Sri Ram Sagar Project.

Twelve tmc of water was now available in Mid Manair, while 7.5 tmc of water was available in Lower Manair Dam. Presently, water was being discharged from MMD to protect standing crops. Two tmc of water would be released into LMD from MMD after April 11, he said.

The water available in the projects would be utilized for drinking purposes up to July 30. Both Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha officials had already conducted a meeting to discuss ways to overcome water scarcity, he added.