Devotees flock to Vemulawada temple for Maha Shivaratri Jatara

Lanes and bylanes of the temple town filled with devotees as scores of pilgrims thronged the ancient shrine to take part in the three days annual fair that started on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 08:13 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, reverberated with the chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri jatara held on Friday.

Besides Telangana, devotees from neighbouring states like Maharastra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh visited the temple, which is known as Dakshin Kashi.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar presented silk cloths to the lord Shiva on behalf of the state government on Thursday evening. Earlier, TTD deputy executive officer Dharma Reddy presented silk cloths to Sri Rajarajeshwara swamy continuing the age-old tradition.

On the other hand, devotees were seen standing in serpentine queue lines to have darshan of the presiding deity. Voluntary organizations distributed fruits and butter milk pockets to pilgrims standing in queue lines.

Government whip and local MLA Adi Srinivas examined the arrangements made for devotees. Interacting with pilgrims, he enquired about the arrangements and appreciated voluntary organizations for doing service to pilgrims. Collector Anurag Jayanthi examined the arrangements. Meanwhile, Shivarchana, a cultural programme, entertained the devotees a lot.