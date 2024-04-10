No weapon greater than vote, says CEO Vikas Raj

Everyone who reached the age of 18 years must register their name in the voter list and youths were urged to utilise the right provided by the Constitution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 10:42 PM

Hyderabad: There is no weapon greater than the vote, and every voter should exercise his right to vote, said Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj.

Flagging off a 2K run organised with the slogan ‘I Vote for Sure’ at Botanical Garden, Kondapur here on Wednesday, Vikas Raj advised citizens to take advantage of the most important right to vote in a democratic system and cast free and ethical voting.

They should strengthen democracy by using their vote without succumbing to any temptation.

The CEO said as responsible citizens, one should complain about the violations of the election code of conduct by downloading the “C” Whistle App on the mobile phone.

He said that the complaint would be investigated within 100 minutes.

Hyderabad DEO and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose expressed concern that though Hyderabad city was ahead of others, the percentage of voting here was not more than 50 per cent. Eligible citizens should check whether their name was present in the voter list, and if not, apply in Form-6 by April 15.