Nobel Laureate Prof. Richard J Roberts urge students to employ problem-solving skills for enjoyable learning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: Nobel Laureate Prof. Richard J Roberts urged young students and researchers to use problem-solving to make learning fun, rather than take it as a chore.

Delivering a distinguished lecture titled ‘The Path to the Nobel Prize’ organized by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as part of BioAnveshana 2024, an international conference, here on Friday, Prof. Roberts shared some interesting anecdotes of his journey from being a mathematician to a chemist “Wherever we go science brings us together.

My interest in chemistry plus a fascination with games and puzzles led me to pursue a career in research. It was a chance to be a detective and solve chemical puzzles in the world of science,” Prof. Roberts said.

The Nobel Laureate shared with the audience his research over the years in collaboration with other fellow scientists and how it helped him to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine in 1993.

The lecture was presided by UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao who said it was an honour and exciting to listen to the story of success from Prof. Roberts and hoped that the young students and researchers would take inspiration from his journey.