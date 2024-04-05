Anthropological Survey of India collaborates with UoH

The AnSI will take up a national project titled ‘Gut Microbial Genomic Study among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of India’. It aims to unravel the intricacies of microbial genetics within these communities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have joined hands for exploring human gut microbial DNA.

Towards this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by UoH Registrar Dr. Devesh Nigam and AnSI Director Prof. BV Sharma in the presence of UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao here on Friday.

This partnership marks a step forward in advancing knowledge within the realm of human gut microbial DNA analysis. The AnSI will take up a national project titled ‘Gut Microbial Genomic Study among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of India’. It aims to unravel the intricacies of microbial genetics within these communities.

Conversely, the UoH houses the DBT-Centre for Microbial Informatics, a leading bioinformatics/ computational biology centre armed with state-of-the-art computational biology tools and expertise.

The partnership is poised to generate comprehensive profiles of population-specific gut microbiomes profiles and probe into the repercussions of dietary variations and biomedical interventions on microbial diversity, the UoH said.

By prioritising data sharing, training initiatives, and continual monitoring, this collaboration represents a significant leap forward in deepening our comprehension of human-environment relationships. Furthermore, it holds profound implications for the health and well-being of the PVTGs of India, dispersed across diverse geographical landscapes nationwide, the UoH added.