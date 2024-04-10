UoH among world’s best in seven subjects

In academic reputation, the UoH performed the best in Performing Arts in which it scored 65.6. As for employer reputation, the university got best in Linguistics with a 57.4 score.

Hyderabad: Winner laurels at an international level, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is named one of the world’s top universities for studying seven subjects.

As per the QS World University Subject Rankings 2024 released recently, the top ranked UoH subjects are Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics & Econometrics, English Language Literature, Linguistics, Performing Arts and Physics & Astronomy.

In citations per paper, a QS’ measure of research quality, the UoH received the best score of 75.7 in Chemistry. Similarly, in H-Index, which also measures research impact and productivity, the varsity performed best in Economics, in which it scored 60. With a 49.6 score in the International Research Network, the UoH performed best in Chemistry.

Last year, the UoH found mention in QS World University Subject Rankings for five subjects which this year went up to seven subjects, with the addition of Economics & Econometrics, Linguistics and Performing Arts subjects.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao, congratulated the fraternity of the schools/departments that figured in the rankings and added, “however, the university needs to work towards adding more subjects into this august list.”