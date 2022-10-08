Noble Laureates: Noble Peace Prize winners from India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Mother Teresa won Noble Peace Prize in 1979.

Hyderabad: The Norwegian Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian parliament to select Noble laureates, announced the winners of the 2022 Noble Peace Prize yesterday. The committee has decided to award the prestigious prize to Ales Bialiatski (Belarus) and two human rights organizations, namely Memorial (Russian human rights organization) and the Centre for Civil Liberties (Ukrainian human rights organization).

The winners will be awarded a diploma, gold medal, and cash prize of 9 million SEK (Swedish Krona) on December 10.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022

To date, the prestigious prize was given to 140 laureates since its inception in 1901. The list also includes Mother Teresa and Kailash Satyarti from India.

Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa has won the Noble Peace Prize award in 1979 for her work in helping the poor and needy people. The Albanian-born nun was a resident of India when she won the coveted award. Teresa was awarded a cash prize of USD 190,000, which she used for needy people.

Kailash Satyarti

It took 35 years for an Indian to win another peace award after Mother Teresa as Kailash Satyarti, an Indian social reformer, won the Noble Peace Prize award in 2014. He received the award for his fight against child labor and children’s right to education. Satyarti shared the award and cash prize of 8 million SEK with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

The last Indian to win the prestigious award was Abhijit Banerjee in Economics. The Indian-born American economist shared the award with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer in 2019.

Noble prizes are awarded in 6 categories – Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Economic Sciences, and Peace.

Here’s the list of 2022 Noble Prize winners

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 – Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 – Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2022 – Svante Pääbo

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 – Annie Ernaux

The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 – Ales Bialiatski, and two human rights organizations – Memorial (Russia) and Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine).

The winner of the Noble Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on October 10 by the committee.