Noida woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

The incident occurred only a few weeks after a video of another woman verbally abusing a security guard in a similar manner leaked online and she was ultimately jailed.

Noida: A woman was caught slapping a security officer repeatedly on camera at a posh Noida complex after a minor disagreement. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident occurred only a few weeks after a video of another woman verbally abusing a security guard in a similar manner leaked online and she was ultimately jailed. The most recent occurrence, according to sources, has also been taken up with the neighbourhood police, a case was registered, and the woman was arrested but later got bail.

#WATCH | A woman was caught on video slapping a security guard repeatedly at Cleo County in Noida’s Sector 121, on Sep 10 She was arrested by the police but later got bail.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/LYuW2cNISI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

In the video from Saturday afternoon, the woman can be seen walking onto the premises of the Cleo County Society in the Phase 3 Kotwali neighbourhood before abruptly assaulting a security guard.

In the CCTV footage, a woman in a Kurti could be spotted walking toward the guard. The woman is then seen raising her hand and smacking the male guard after a brief disagreement. The woman briefly stops, but then she quickly resumes slapping him. Two other building security officers are watching the incident unfold and even capturing the incident on camera.

As per the reports, the woman in the viral video has been recognized as Sutapa Das, a professor. The incident took place in Noida’s Cleo County Sector 121, Phase 3.

Since the video went viral, netizens are reacting to the video highlighting the seriousness of the incident. “Another security guard reacted quick to capture the incident on phone, but nobody is having the victim (sic),” wrote one.

Another one wrote, “Why are incidents like these regularly happening only in Gurgaon/Noida?” while yet another asked, “If the professor is like this then how will be our society?”