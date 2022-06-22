Noisy scenes take place in Karimnagar ZP meeting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Karimnagar: Noisy scenes took place in Zilla Parishad general body meeting when the members opposed a co-option member’s protest in the meeting hall. General body meeting was held under the chair of ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya at ZP meeting hall here on Wednesday. It all began began when a co-option member, Shukr Uddin sat in front of the podium in protest against non-sanction of funds to co-option members.

Shukr Uddin, who entered into the meeting hall by wearing black shawl in his shoulders sometime after the meeting started, staged a sit at the podium by holding a placard demanding the ZP to sanction funds to co-option members on par with ZPTC members. Reacting to the incident, ZP chairperson found fault with co-option member for staging protest without bringing the issue to her notice.

Responding to the issue, Manakondur ZPTC Thallapalli Shekhar Goud said that it was not proper on the part of co-option member to waste the precious time of the ZP general body meeting aimed to discuss the public issues. It was the responsibility of members to maintain the decorum of the meeting. However, co-option member was disturbing the house without following the protocol. When Shukr Uddin tried to speak by interrupting chairperson, Shakhar Goud advised cooption member to attend meetings by studying ZP rules.

He also requested the ZP chairperson to suspend co-option member for spoiling the decorum of the ZP meeting. Based on members’ request, the chairperson suspended Shukr Uddin from the house. Later, speaking to media, Shukr Uddin said that though it was a routine practice to sanction funds to cooption members, the present ZP was not allocating funds to them. He staged the protest for his legitimate right, he informed.