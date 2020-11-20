Non-Covid services back in Gandhi Hospital

All the outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries at Gandhi Hospital are scheduled to start from Saturday

Hyderabad: The State-run Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, is all set to launch non-Covid services from Saturday after a gap of eight months. Since the first Covid-19 cases was reported in Telangana on March 2, authorities had designated the hospital as a ‘Covid-only’ facility and only Covid positive patients were receiving treatment in the hospital.

All the outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries at Gandhi Hospital are scheduled to start from Saturday. In the last few days, the hospital authorities had taken up extensive sanitisation in wards and common areas where the non-Covid patients will be allowed.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr Raja Rao on Friday said although it was difficult to provide Covid and non-Covid healthcare services simultaneously, the hospital would do its best to provide a safe and infection-free environment for non-Covid patients. Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy visited Gandhi Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made to receive non-Covid patients from Saturday.

“We will do our best to provide treatment to non-Covid patients. However, we need cooperation from general public, as they need to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Dr Rao said.

Non-Covid patients will be allowed with only one attendant and extensive labelling to guide patients towards separate entry and exit gates for Covid and non-Covid patients are also in place at the hospital. For now, there will not be visiting hours for family members and friends of patients who are admitted to the hospital and people with no masks will not be allowed inside.

New guidelines

• No entry without mask

• No visiting hours

• A patient will have only one attendant

• Separate exit, entry points for Covid and non-Covid patients

• Extensive markings put up to guide patients

• Outpatient, inpatient, elective and emergency surgeries set to start

• Sanitisation of non-Covid areas taken-up

