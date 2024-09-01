Normal life affected as parts of erstwhile Adilabad witness moderate rains

Bheempur mandal receives the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by Adilabad Urban mandal had 98.9 mm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 01:28 PM

A temporary road was washed away due to rains at Rinkoni village in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district on Saturday.

Adilabad: Parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district saw moderate rains hitting normal life from Saturday morning to Sunday morning. According to the weather report published on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society, the average rainfall of Adilabad district was gauged to 79.1 mm.

Bheempur mandal received the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by Adilabad Urban mandal had 98.9 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 913 mm from June 1 to September 1 as against 838.9 mm showing an excess by 9 percent.

Also Read Telangana: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts

Nirmal district’s average rainfall was measured to be 52.8 mm. Kubeer mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 127 mm, while Bhainsa mandal saw 90 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 839 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 740 mm, reflecting an excess by 13 percent.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 44 mm. Rebbena mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 83.5 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 975 mm as compared to normal rainfall of 856 mm. Mancherial district’s average rainfall was 24.9 mm, while actual rainfall was 784 mm as against 778.2 mm.

Due to rains, connectivity of remote parts was affected with roads getting damaged and bridges being submerged by rainwater in Adilabad and Nirmal districts. Three control rooms 1800 425 1939, 81061 28195 and 08732 26050 were arranged to enable flood-affected people to report their problems.

On the other hand, irrigation projects received copious inflows. Kaddam Narayana Reddy project Kaddampeddur mandal centre in Nirmal district saw inflows by 53,107 cusecs. The water level reached to 694 feet as against the storage capacity of 7.603 tmcs. Surplus water was discharged by lifting two gates. The project saw outflows by 78,100 cusecs.