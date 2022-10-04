Not expecting votes from senior leaders: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: As the campaign for the Congress President post heats up, with the rival candidates all embarking on a canvassing trip to various states, Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that he is not expecting the votes from senior leaders.

Speaking to the media here, he said he does not expect votes from the big leaders of his party.

“I am expecting support from the ordinary voters and that’s the impetus I am getting after my visit to two states and from the calls I am getting,” said Tharoor.

He, however, pointed out that some senior leaders like Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz and Thampanoor Ravi (Kerala) have pledged their support.

He also expressed his displeasure in the way some party top leaders taking a stand for Malikarjuna Kharge – who in party terms is the ‘official’ candidate and pitted against Tharoor.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, who was till now speaking to voters to cast their votes according to their rationale, came out with a statement on Monday, praising Kharge.

Tharoor said perhaps his statement is his personal view.

“The guideline is there party office bearers should not take a position. This has to be looked into by the Central election authorities and I hope they will do it,” said Tharoor.

He said he has little time ahead and until now they are yet to get the contact numbers of the voters and he expects to get it on Wednesday.

Tharoor also pointed out that it’s a secret ballot and none will know who voted for whom and his candidature is to see to strengthen the party not just among the Congressmen but also among the people.