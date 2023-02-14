Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial ‘Fitoor’ turns seven

Published Date - 02:19 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: Abhishek Kapoor needs no introduction as a director as his body of work speaks volumes. The artistic direction of ‘Fitoor’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif and Tabu turns seven today. The director walks back in time recalling how the film was ahead of its time.

Abhishek says the very approach to making ‘Fitoor’ was to create a world in itself. Set in Kashmir, the director wanted the film and its music to transport the audience into a surreal world where time stood still.

“We started out telling a timeless story and ended up with a gem, thanks to the immensely talented craftsman and actors like Tabu, Katrina and Aditya. I cannot forget how Tabu stepped in at the last minute, took on such a complex role, and effortlessly excelled while holding my hand when I needed her most,” he shared.

As years pass by, the music of ‘Fitoor’ continues to be appreciated, and that is thanks to Amit Trivedi and Swanand Kirkire, both magicians of their craft, said Abhishek. “‘Fitoor’ is a film I will always be proud of and I am eternally grateful for the love it continues to garner from audiences around the world,” he added.

‘Fitoor’ was a learning curve for the director and also allowed him to expand his visions. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Abhishek will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani in the upcoming action adventure. The director is busy scouting the perfect location to kick-start the shooting schedule.