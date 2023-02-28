| Not To Believe Rumours Of Fraudsters Visiting Houses As Govt Officials Hyderabad Police

Not to believe rumours of fraudsters visiting houses as govt officials: Hyderabad Police

The police requested the people to co-operate with the staff of statistics and programme implementation and furnish the data required for compilation of national demographic statistics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police asked people not to believe in rumours about some fraudsters visiting houses posing as government officials and duping people as fraudsters.

A press release issued by Hyderabad police said, “It is noticed that when the genuine staff of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation are visiting for general survey, people are not cooperating with them due to fake message in circulation. These types of messages are in circulation by some miscreants without proper reason.”

Also Read Two persons including foreign national arrested for duping in Hyderabad

The police requested the people to co-operate with the staff of statistics and programme implementation and furnish the data required for compilation of national demographic statistics.