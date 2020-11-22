Noted surgeon Dr. P V Chalapathi Rao passes away

Popularly known as Dr PVC Rao, he was the first surgeon from the Telugu speaking States to be elected as president of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) in 1994.

By | Published: 1:48 pm

Hyderabad: Noted surgeon and recipient of Dr. B.C.Roy National Award, Dr. P V Chalapathi Rao has passed away here in Hyderabad on Sunday. The senior physician was 92-years-old.

Popularly known as Dr PVC Rao, he was the first surgeon from the Telugu speaking States to be elected as president of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) in 1994. His son is Dr. P. Raghu Ram, noted oncologist who is the president of ASI for 2020.

Dr. Chalapathi Rao worked as Professor of Surgery and retired in 1983 after serving as Head, Department of Surgery, Osmania Medical College (OMC). Later, he worked as Chief Surgeon in Abha (Saudi Arabia) and was Chairman of Durgabhai Deshmukh Hospital for over a decade between 1991 and 2002. He also served as Director of Medical Education at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital since 2004.

Back in 2009, Dr. Chalapathi Rao achieved the unique distinction to become the first surgeon from Telugu States to have been conferred Fellowship Ad hominum from Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, according to a press release. The late surgeon was known for his philanthropic activities in Ibrahimpur, Medak, which was adopted by his family for development.

Dr. Chalapathi Rao is survived by his wife Dr. Ushalakshmi, a breast cancer survivor, son Dr. Raghu Ram, daughter-in-law Dr. Vyjayanthi and grandson Sai Ram.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .