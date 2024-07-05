Notice served to Wyra MLA on election petition

The judge was dealing with an election petition filed by opposition party candidate Banothu Madanlal, an ex-MLA residing in Khammam District.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 09:39 PM

Wyra MLA Ramdas Maloth Naik

Hyderabad: Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court directed notices to Ramdas Maloth, present MLA of Wyra Assembly Constituency of Telangana State.

The judge was dealing with an election petition filed by opposition party candidate Banothu Madanlal, an ex-MLA residing in Khammam District. It is the case of the petitioner that the current MLA of Wyra Assembly concealed material information at the time of filing his nomination papers.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Ramdas failed to comply the Form 26 Affidavit prescribed by Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961. He further pointed that the MLA candidate flouted Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules, prescribing the authenticity of Form 26, which is to be sworn before and signed by the Oath Commissioner or Magistrate of the First Class or before a Notary Public.

The petitioner also sought directions to set aside of Ramdas Maloth election as returned candidate. The judge after considering the said submissions directed notices and adjourned the matter to August 2.