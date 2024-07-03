Telangana HC expresses dissatisfaction over progress of YS Jagan’s case

The bench speaking through the Chief Justice questioned why there was no progress despite the public interest litigation case being pending.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:46 PM

The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah of Janasena Party, seeking directions to CBI conclude the trial of criminal cases pending against the former CM, before CBI court on day-to-day basis and to conclude the same before 2024 general elections. It was informed to the court that 20 CBI and ED cases are pending, in which 129 discharge petitions were filed by YS. Jagan, Vijay Sai Reddy and other accused. The said cases were pending before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases Hyderabad and the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Nampally Hyderabad CBI Cases from the last 20 years. It may be recalled that on the earlier occasion the court had directed CBI and the courts to conclude all the cases against Jagan expeditiously within two months. Today the judge observed that there was no progress and the matters are yet to be decided. The bench adjourned the case to July 23 for further hearing.

The same bench, took on record the detailed counter filed by Telangana State Government in the infamous case pertaining to illegal phone tapping. The court had taken suo moto a PIL based on an article published in an English daily Hyderabad City addition newspaper on May 29 under the caption “HC judge’s mob. tapped: Ex-ASP”. The article highlighted several allegations on various politicians. Apart from that disclosed that Hon’ble Justice Sarath Kaja of the Telangana High Court appears to be one of the targets of illegal phone tapping operation. It may be recalled that the court on earlier occasion observed that it is a matter of National Security and great concern. The court further directed the Central Government to submit its response on the case before the next date of hearing and adjourned the case to July, 23.

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Wednesday directed notices to State, Schedule Castes Development Department, National Commission for Schedule Castes and others in a writ plea pertaining to issuance of SC Caste Certificate to particular community. Petitioner case is that, Madasi Kuruva, Madari Kuruva belonging to BC Community are given SC Certificate. Chanda Laxman, Telangana State President of Mala Mahasabha and Kanuku Venu, Convener of Telangana Bahujana Maha Samithi and others filed this writ plea seeking directions to State government to send a proposal to concerned authorities to exclude the Caste Name-Madasi Kuruva / Madari Kuruva from the SC / ST List shown at SI. No. 30 of Fifth Schedule, Part III, published in The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014. On the other hand, the counsels representing the authorities sought time to file counter. Granting time, the bench adjourned the matter by four weeks for further hearing.