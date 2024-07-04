Telangana HC asks GHMC to keep footpaths free of encroachments in Hyderabad

Zarina Begum and others filed a writ plea challenging the inaction of the Municipal authorities in taking steps to remove the illegal and unauthorized constructions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 10:07 PM

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the GHMC authorities to take steps to keep the footpaths free from obstructions and encroachments. Justice T Vinod Kumar was dealing with a case pertaining to usage of the entire footpath as roadside kitchen by the Khana and Khazana Restro Hotel at New Malakpet. Zarina Begum and others filed a writ plea challenging the inaction of the Municipal authorities in taking steps to remove the illegal and unauthorized constructions.

The petitioner sought directions to authorities to stop the illegal usage of the entire footpath as a hotel and road side kitchen. As directed by the court on earlier occasion, the GHMC authorities submitted an action taken report and told Court that they have removed the encroachments on the footpath made by the said Hotel and sealed the ground floor of the hotel premises. On Thursday, the Counsel representing hotel management submitted that, they have placed an affidavit before the court undertaking that the hotel will not encroach or occupy the foot path in future and requested the Court for directions to the authorities for remove the seal on hotel premises.

The judge directed the authorities to examine within two days as to whether the hotel has all the required permissions for running the business and to take appropriate action by considering the request of the hotel management. The judge while disposing the matter, directed the GHMC authorities to take steps to restore the footpath and to ensure further encroachments.

HC direction to Korutla municipality

⁠Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Korutla Municipality authorities to seek instructions and appraise the Court on the issue of encroachment of 9ft 9 inches CC road near Godam Area, Nandi Chowk, Jagitial. Sheelam Venugopal filed this writ plea challenging the inaction of Municipal authorities in not removing the encroachments which are causing inconvenience to the petitioner as well as other inhabitants of the locality. The petitioner sought directions to authorities to restore the public road which is situated in front of their shop and to take steps to avoid any inconvenience to inhabitants. Granting time as requested by the counsel representing Municipality, the judge adjourned the matter to July 8 for the response of the Municipal authorities.