Notification issued for recruitment to 16,614 posts in Telangana police

Hyderabad: In the first major step towards filling up 80,039 vacancies in different government departments, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Monday issued notifications for direct recruitment to 16,614 posts.

These are the first recruitment notifications after the recent mega recruitment announcement by the State government. Following these notifications, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to notify 503 posts in the Group-I cadre this week.

The Board has issued four notifications for direct recruitment to 16,614 posts in the departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prisons & Correctional Services.

The total posts include 5,010 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in the Police department, 4,965 SCT Police Constable (Civil) in the Police department, 4,423 SCT Police Constable (AR) in the Police department and 610 Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services.

Candidates applying for police constable, firemen and warder posts must have qualified intermediate or its equivalent exam recognised by the State government as of July 1, 2022.

Similarly, the Board notified 414 posts of SCT SI (Civil), 66 SCT Reserve SI (AR), five Reserve SI (SAR CPL) (Men), 23 SCT Reserve SI (TSSP) (Men) in the police department, 12 SI (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force, 26 State Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services and eight Deputy Jailor (Men) in Prisons and Correctional Services. Candidates applying for these posts must possess a degree awarded by any university in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State or any institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022.

Candidates possessing higher qualifications than the prescribed one would also be considered on par with the candidates who possess the prescribed qualification, the Board said.

As per the orders of the State government, the Board has raised the upper age limit by three years for recruitment to uniformed services including for the police department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed proforma which will be made available on the website www.tslprb.in from May 2 to 20.

