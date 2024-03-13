| Explainer What Is T Safe And How To Use It

Explainer: What is T-Safe and how to use it

Telangana Police's T Safe initiative represents a significant stride towards creating a safer and more secure environment for all citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 04:53 PM

Photo courtesy: womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in

Hyderabad: With an aim to prioritize safety and security, Travel Safe,( T-Safe) a ride-monitoring service for women introduced by Telangana police was launched on Tuesday.

T Safe is the first of its kind ride-monitoring service in India. which aims at making Travel safer for Women, Children and other vulnerable groups in the State.

It is not required for individuals to own a smartphone or download an app to avail the service. Hence, even if the woman has a basic phone, she can avail of the T-Safe service. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to access this service:

Step 1: To activate T Safe, simply dial either the emergency numbers 100 or 112 from your mobile phone.

Step 2: Navigate through the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) menu and select the newly introduced option ‘8’.

Step 3: Upon selecting option ‘8’, an automated link will be sent to you, using which the service can also be availed via the Travel Safe Application available in Google Playstore or the T-Safe web page.

Step 4: Once activated, T Safe will send automated alerts at regular intervals via the app or through phone calls. If you do not respond to these alerts in the prescribed manner, T-safe will initiate a prompt police response.

Step 5: In case of emergency, this technology also helps send a live tracking link to the Police Patrol Vehicle. The present fleet strength of emergency response vehicles includes 791 patrol cars and 1085 blue colts. While availing of the service on the app, you can also share live location links with your friends and family.

