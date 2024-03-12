CM Revanth Reddy launches ‘T- Safe’ to make travel safe for women

Even if the women have a basic phone, one can avail the T-Safe service by dialing 100 and choosing option ‘8’ in the IVR to initiate ride monitoring by the T-Safe team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy launched Travel Safe (T- Safe) a ride monitoring service for women introduced by Telangana police on Tuesday. A first-of-its kind initiative launched in the country, the system aims at making travel safer for women, children and other vulnerable groups in the State.

The Chief Minister explained that for using T-Safe one need not require a Smartphone or an app download. Even if the women have a basic phone, one can avail the T-Safe service by dialing 100 and choosing option ‘8’ in the IVR to initiate ride monitoring by the T-Safe team.

The service can also be availed via the Travel Safe Application available in Google Play store or the T-Safe web page. While using the service, citizens will get automated alerts on app or by call at periodic intervals, which, if not responded to in the prescribed manner, will initiate prompt police response.

In case of emergency, this technology also helps send a live tracking link to the police patrol vehicle. The current fleet of emergency response vehicles includes 791 patrol cars and 1085 blue colts, a press release said.

Shikha Goel, Additional DG, Women Safety Wing, announced they will be integrating T-Safe with other applications of cab aggregators and other private transport services.