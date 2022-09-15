Novotel to showcase exciting flavours with ‘Heirloom Recipes of Hyderabadi Cuisine’

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport brings to you a food showcase of recipes of Hyderabadi Cuisine. The showcase, in association with Luqma, a catering service, is lovingly put together by the women of SAFA, a social enterprise for the empowerment of women and young girls.

From September 23 to October 2, two home chefs from Luqma will put forth a food promotion at Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s newly revamped restaurant, Food Exchange. Following the theme of fast-losing recipes of Hyderabad, the presentation will include dishes such as ‘Mutton Tahari’, ‘Talawa Gosht’, ‘Khatti Daal’, ‘Kaddu ka Dalcha’, and ‘Chicken Shami Kebab’, amongst many others. The women of Luqma will also have their own homemade products available for sale, such as their ‘Biryani Masala’, ‘Chai Masala’, ‘Khatta Masala’, ‘Sukhey Kebab’, ‘Potli Masala’, etc.

The hotel has also collaborated with CEIA, one of the foremost digital food and hospitality magazines in the country. The platform is dedicated to enlightening its readers about food trends around the world and shining a light on the hard-working and creative people behind the scenes in the food and hospitality industry.

Speaking about the event, General Manager, Rubin Cherian, said, “We, at Novotel Hyderabad Airport, are extremely pleased to be hosting a food promotion that not only highlights heirloom Hyderabadi dishes, but also helps us uplift and empower the incredibly talented women of our country. The home chefs at Luqma come with the magic of flavor in their hands, so to be able to give them a stage to share this gift is a pleasure for us. Our special thanks to CEIA, our promotional partner for this festival, to help us spread the message of this exceptional endeavor.”

Clear out your schedules and plan your visit to Novotel Hyderabad Airport for the culinary experience of a lifetime!

What: Food showcase of Hyderabadi recipes

When: September 23 – October 2

Time: 7 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Contact: 888 606 44 30