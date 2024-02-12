From romantic dinners to creative workshops, here are Valentine’s Day events in Hyderabad

From romantic dinners to creative workshops, the city offers something for every heart's desire this February 14

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:55 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As Cupid readies his arrows for Valentine’s Day, Hyderabad is abuzz with a myriad of events catering to lovebirds and singles alike. From romantic dinners to creative workshops, the city offers something for every heart’s desire this February 14.

Romeo and Juliet party

Also Read Seven things to do on Valentine’s Day with your partner

For those seeking a classic romantic experience, La Cupula in Jubilee Hills is hosting a candlelight dinner. From 7 pm onwards, couples can enjoy live music, champagne, themed masks, heart-shaped cakes, table décor and more. Their package is priced at Rs 4,999 for couples and Rs 999 for female stag tables.

Pottery workshop

Lovebirds looking to channel their creativity can flock to The House of Gourmet for a pottery workshop from 1 pm to 5 pm. Priced at Rs 1,499 per ticket, couples can sculpt memories together while exploring their artistic side in a cosy atmosphere.

Open air cinema

Reviving the magic of timeless romance, Sunset Cinema Club, in collaboration with The Loft, presents a screening of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ under the stars. With beanbag seating and tickets starting at Rs 550 for singles and Rs 1,900 for a group of four, this cinematic delight promises to whisk audiences away on a journey of love.

Sip and socialise

For a blend of entertainment and relaxation, F House is hosting a ‘Sip and Socialise’ event on Valentine’s Day. From neon painting, spin the wheel, and face painting, to candlelit dinners, the evening promises a mix of activities to ignite the senses. Priced at Rs 1,499 per ticket, attendees can sip, socialise, and create lasting memories in an immersive environment.

Starry serenade

Savour a romantic dinner under the stars at Novotel HCC’s starry serenade Valentine’s dinner. They will arrange your table on a poolside, in Lawn, or with a permit to grill along with a set menu and a glass of sparkling wine. They have three packages available, for the permit to grill they are priced at Rs 12,390, a lawn sitting is for Rs 14,750, and the poolside table is for Rs 17,700. All tables would include live music, a photo booth, and a mocktails bar.