Now, AI to help solve parking problems in Telangana

The Minister's directive came in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's call for solutions to be worked out for addressing traffic regulation issues and vehicle parking problems in urban areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:05 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: It might not be long before Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in helping you park your car in Hyderabad, or anywhere in Telangana.

This is after Information Technology (IT) Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday directed engineers of the IT department to draw plans for addressing vehicle parking issues using AI.

AI provides many solutions for addressing these issues and since there was the issue of space scarcity, construction of multi-level parking lots should be taken up in a big way, the Minister said after witnessing a presentation made by a private company in his chambers at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Minister’s office, there was a drastic increase in utilization of personal vehicles. In Hyderabad alone, there were 14 lakh four wheelers, 70,000 cabs and one lakh auto rickshaws.

As a result, parking had turned out to be a major headache, with vehicle owners facing several issues to find parking space on roadsides and in shopping areas.

“Using AI, areas which witness heavy flow of vehicles should be identified. Applications should be developed to facilitate people in booking parking lots in advance,” Sridhar Babu said adding that companies involved in development of different solutions through AI should be consulted for this.

World over, many countries were utilizing AI services to address parking issues. A study should be conducted on such services and measures should be taken to introduce such services, which cater to local requirement, the Minister added.