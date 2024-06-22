Embarrassment for BJP as Eatala, Raja Singh air differences in public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:57 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP is finding itself in an embarrassing situation with the stand-off between seniors in the party and recent entrants once again spilling out into public domain.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, who is seen as a frontrunner for the post of State unit chief, on Saturday raised the issue of the conflict between the old-timers and new entrants.

Speaking at a programme in the city, while appreciating the importance of giving key responsibilities to the old-timers, he said a party needs new entrants as well to grow.

“For a party to come to power, it needs new leaders and new functionaries. Without them, the party cannot grow. Both old-timers and new entrants should work in coordination for the development of the party,” he said.

However, his views soon found opposition, with senior BJP leader and Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh, in a video that is now being circulated on social media and being aired by television news channels, said the party leadership, while choosing a new State president, should select someone who had been working in the party for a long time and believed in the party ideology and Hindu religion.

“The new State chief should be aggressive. He should have respect for the nation and religion. He should be in a position to take all the leaders together. I request the party leadership to take into consideration all these points before appointing the new president,” he said in the video.