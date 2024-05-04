Now, Revanth Reddy swears by Bhadradri Rama to deliver crop loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:00 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Kothagudem: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has been taking vows in the names of different deities to deliver the promise of crop loan waiver, has now included Bhadradri Lord Sri Rama now in the long list now.

Addressing an election meeting here on Saturday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the State government would waive off crop loans by August 15 and this time it was by Bhadradri Lord Sri Rama that he took the vow to keep his promise.

Stating that support under the Rythu Bharosa scheme was given to 7.5 lakh farmers so far, he said the remaining four lakh farmers would be covered before August 9. Revanth Reddy said the Assembly elections were the semi-finals with the Parliament elections to be the finals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the captain of the Gujarat team while Rahul Gandhi was the captain of the Telangana team and Congress should win the finals, he said. He accused the BJP government at the Centre of deceiving Telangana in many ways.

Many development projects and a railway coach factory were asked by the State but Centre showed an empty hand, he said, also demanding BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy to come clean on their leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s remarks on changing the constitution.

The BJP wants to abolish the reservations of SC/ST/BC. The public should vote for the Congress to protect the Constitution and protect the reservations, he maintained.

Deputy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said Revanth Reddy was summoned to Delhi in a false case and that the Congress was not afraid of the BJP’s actions.

He said there were hundreds of acres of land under the obsolete thermal power stations of SCCL and they would be revived again. He also promised to reopen the Sponge Iron Factory in Kothagudem to provide job opportunities to the locals. In the next five years, interest-free loans of one lakh crore would be provided to the women of Dwcra groups, he added.

Meanwhile, causing much inconvenience to the public, all the shops around Prakasam Stadium, the Congress election meeting venue, were closed by police until the meeting was over. Though there was a good turnout, many people left the venue when the Chief Minister started his address.