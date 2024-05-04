Defections will not disturb BRS: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar wanted the people to be alert about the leaders, who were doing opportunistic politics. So far, eleven BRS corporators have joined the congress party.

Karimnagar: BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar said that nothing would happen to the party with the defection of a few leaders since the party has committed workers. Moreover, the party was enjoying the support of the public.

Eight BRS corporators from Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar joined the Congress party in the presence of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during Jana Jatara public meeting held in Sircilla on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar found fault with corporators for leaving the party at a crucial juncture after enjoying all benefits. Under the smart city programme, developmental works were also done in the divisions being represented by the corporators, who left the party.

“What mistake have I made? It is not proper on the part of the corporators to create troubles for me by leaving the party at this crucial time. I have the support and appreciation of the public. That is enough for me. I will work for the development of the Karimnagar”, he said.

Congress was encouraging defections from BRS by following opportunistic politics.

How the corporators, who campaigned for BRs candidate till yesterday, would seek votes for congress aspirant from today onwards, he questioned and advised the people to question the leaders, who were adopting opportunistic politics, cheating and backstabbing.

Vinod Kumar said both the congress and the BJP party were known for destruction. So, the people should decide whether they want development or destruction. Informing that the BRS was born only for the development, he said that the congress government was destroying Telangana economy.

Explaining the developmental works done during his tenure as MP, Vinod Kumar promised to develop the segment on all fronts if he was elected as parliament members in the Lok Sabha polls.