NPDCL staff asked to address issues related to power supply promptly

07:10 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

NPDCL CMD Annamaneni Gopal Rao

Hanamkonda: NPDCL CMD Annamaneni Gopal Rao directed the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) staff to maintain substation lines carefully, promptly address issues, and expedite transformer repairs.

The TS Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) convened a review meeting at Vidyut Bhawan here on Thursday. The meeting saw the participation of officials, including Chief General Managers (CGMs), 16 District Superintendent Engineers, Senior Accounts Officers, and Tahsildars.

Speaking at the meeting, the CMD emphasized the importance of comprehensive service mapping, close coordination with EROs (Electricity Revenue Officers), mitigating feeder losses, installing capacitor banks for agricultural services, achieving 100 per cent revenue collection, facilitating swift new service approvals, proactively resolving customer issues, identifying and billing non-billable services, ensuring the timely completion of work orders, and making concerted efforts to reduce operational breakdowns and interruptions. He also underlined the necessity of conducting an energy audit.