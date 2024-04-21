Unseasonal rains disrupt normal life in Kothagudem

A rainfall of 54.8 mm was recorded in Chunchupally mandal. In Khammam district Singareni, Kamepalle, Kusumanchi, Khammam Urban and Rural mandals also witnessed moderate and light rainfall.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 11:20 PM

Kothagudem: Unseasonal rains have lashed several parts of erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday late evening hours disrupting normal life. Moderate to light rainfall was recorded in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Pinapaka, Mulkalapally, Laxmidevipalli, Julurpad, Aswapuram, Dummugudem, Manugur and other mandals in Kothagudem district.

The rainfall accompanied by heavy winds and lightning damaged electric polls and uprooted trees at many places leading to disruption in power supply.

As a result many areas in Kothagudem district were thrown into darkness during the night. Standing crops and agricultural produce brought to market yards were also damaged due the rains.